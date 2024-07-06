Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 51,816 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $39,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 832,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,972. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.96, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

