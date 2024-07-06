Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,800 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.20% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.09. 624,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,686. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

