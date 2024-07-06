Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,668 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after buying an additional 271,743 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after buying an additional 211,414 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.66. The company had a trading volume of 516,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.