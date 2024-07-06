Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,463,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,866. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

