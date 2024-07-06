Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,807. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.35 and a 1-year high of $196.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

