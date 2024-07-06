Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 703,518 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,518 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 19.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,582,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after buying an additional 262,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 75.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the period.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on BUR

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.