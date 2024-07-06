Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,180,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of AbCellera Biologics worth $105,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,336. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

