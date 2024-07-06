Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $13.54 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 443,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.14% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 32.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,136. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

