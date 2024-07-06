Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,048 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,853,000 after purchasing an additional 957,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,603,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

