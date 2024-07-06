Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $85.90 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $85,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $668.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $621.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.75. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $444.19 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

