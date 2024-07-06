Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $73.34 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,709 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.34% of Lemonade worth $73,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LMND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 811,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,151. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Further Reading

