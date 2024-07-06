Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $44.14 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $44,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TROW stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 853,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,380. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.