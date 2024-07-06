Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,293,415 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,293,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,840,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.88% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. 1,047,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BC

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.