BABB (BAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, BABB has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. BABB has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $29,281.64 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BABB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BABB

BABB launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,280,946,000 tokens. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

