B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) PT Raised to GBX 625 at Jefferies Financial Group

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 560 ($7.08) to GBX 625 ($7.91) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 520 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.45. The stock has a market cap of £193.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.71 and a beta of 0.72. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 347.20 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 529.80 ($6.70). The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 5.36 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,029.41%.

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

In related news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,492.64 ($8,212.29). In other news, insider Daniel Topping bought 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,492.64 ($8,212.29). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,274.05). 83.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

