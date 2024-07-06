B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) PT Raised to GBX 625 at Jefferies Financial Group

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 560 ($7.08) to GBX 625 ($7.91) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 520 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.45. The stock has a market cap of £193.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.71 and a beta of 0.72. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 347.20 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 529.80 ($6.70). The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 5.36 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,029.41%.
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.
