Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

AZTA opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Azenta by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

