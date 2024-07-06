Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Shares Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.40). 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.40).
Axa Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a PE ratio of 63.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.75.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axa Property Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Axa Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.