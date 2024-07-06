Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

ICE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.79. 2,099,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $141.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

