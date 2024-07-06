ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,079 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of ATS worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ATS by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,011,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,200,000 after buying an additional 1,068,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ATS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,690,000 after purchasing an additional 360,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATS by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

ATS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.16. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

