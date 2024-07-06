Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 217.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Atkore were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ATKR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.90. 332,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.