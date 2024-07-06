Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $366.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,118 shares of company stock worth $68,528,038. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

