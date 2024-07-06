Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,012.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,012.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock worth $4,117,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

