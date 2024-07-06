Arbitrum (ARB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and $197.66 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.61828098 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 956 active market(s) with $279,337,624.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.