AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Sells $3,997,905.06 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $853,705.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APP

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.