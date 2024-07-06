Applied Fundamental Research LLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. IAC makes up approximately 15.4% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned 0.49% of IAC worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IAC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 997,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

