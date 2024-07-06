Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,557. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.77 and a 52 week high of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

