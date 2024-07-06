AON (NYSE:AON) versus Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Head to Head Comparison

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AON and Roadzen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $13.38 billion 4.81 $2.56 billion $12.76 23.19 Roadzen $46.72 million 4.09 N/A N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

AON has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for AON and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 3 8 2 0 1.92 Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

AON currently has a consensus target price of $321.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Roadzen has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.42%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than AON.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 19.04% -1,083.00% 8.23% Roadzen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AON beats Roadzen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; and advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across various plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

