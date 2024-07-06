AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $287.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.71.

Shares of AON opened at $295.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.98. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AON by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AON by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,123,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AON by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after buying an additional 343,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

