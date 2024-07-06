ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $331.25. 298,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

