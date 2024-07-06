Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

NLY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,797. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

