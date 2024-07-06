Analyzing CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Veeva Systems 1 6 13 0 2.60

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $227.95, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Veeva Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 7.98 -$92.48 million ($0.21) -52.95 Veeva Systems $2.36 billion 12.54 $525.71 million $3.39 54.09

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -10.85% 4.52% 2.71% Veeva Systems 22.34% 12.74% 10.20%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

