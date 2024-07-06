Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $43.93

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.93.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of FROG opened at $36.70 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,959,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,864 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

