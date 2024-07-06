Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$41.90

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia stock opened at C$39.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

