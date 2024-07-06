Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $75.56

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,014 shares of company stock worth $8,537,118. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,329,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

