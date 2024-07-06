Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

