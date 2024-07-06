Aion (AION) One Day Volume Hits $44.89

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $44.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00082806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022747 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010207 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

