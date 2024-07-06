Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.33 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $95.62 million and $32.33 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,140,092,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,140,092,933.11424 with 523,633,501.8567673 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.52235882 USD and is up 25.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $37,906,399.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

