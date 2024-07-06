Achain Price Hits $0.0005 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Achain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,738.52 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000894 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001567 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001386 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

