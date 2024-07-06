AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

