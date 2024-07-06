76,189 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after purchasing an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,033,000 after acquiring an additional 78,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $205,499,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,488 shares of company stock valued at $174,468,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 601,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,702. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

