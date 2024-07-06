738 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,598,000 after purchasing an additional 538,182 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 2,567,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

