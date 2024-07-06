6,550 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,037,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,960,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. 5,902,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

