49,584 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

VIV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 969,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

