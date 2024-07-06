4,467 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. 1,468,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

