3i Group (LON:III) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 3,192 ($40.37) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,246 ($41.06).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on III. Barclays lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.61) to GBX 3,050 ($38.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3i Group

3i Group Stock Down 1.1 %

3i Group Increases Dividend

III stock opened at GBX 2,998 ($37.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 651.74, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,180 ($40.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,969.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,680.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,217.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jasi Halai bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,254 ($29,413.10). In related news, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.72), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($845,527.21). Also, insider Jasi Halai purchased 770 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,020 ($38.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,254 ($29,413.10). Insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock worth $22,368,830 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.