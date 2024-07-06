33,601 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,901. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

