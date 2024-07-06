3,310 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

FTNT stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $61.09. 3,120,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,661. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.