247 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

