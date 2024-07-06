200 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.28. 318,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.98. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,531 shares of company stock worth $3,833,431. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.