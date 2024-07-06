18,870 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.